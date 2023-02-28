Pearland ISD student arrested, facing charges for bringing gun to middle school, police say

Police said the student was placed into custody and is charged with possession of a firearm in places weapons prohibited and terroristic threat.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pearland ISD student is facing charges after allegedly bringing a gun to school Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

Administration from Sablatura Middle School received reports of a student having a gun on campus, which is located at 2201 N Galveston Ave.

District officials said staff immediately found the student, secured the weapon, and notified the Pearland Police Department.

Police said the student was placed into custody and is charged with possession of a firearm in places weapons prohibited and terroristic threat.

The district sent ABC13 the following statement:

"Today, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Sablatura Middle School's campus administration received a tip about a student being in possession of a gun at school. The report was confirmed, and the weapon was immediately recovered. At this time, there is no threat to the school or students on campus. An investigation led by Pearland Police is currently underway.



In accordance with the Student Code of Conduct, any student found in possession of a firearm receives mandatory expulsion.



Student and staff safety is always our first priority. As always, we continue to encourage your student to talk to a teacher, school administrator or other trusted adult anytime he or she hears or sees anything out of the ordinary."

No one was hurt but an investigation is underway to determine how the incident occurred, Pearland PD said.

The middle school has been cleared to resume normal operations.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Pearland Police Department's non-emergency telephone number: (281) 997-4100.