According to HPD, the school immediately went into lockdown after someone reported the student after hearing him talk about the gun. The 14-year-old is now in custody.

14-year-old YES Prep North Forest student in custody, accused of bringing gun to campus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen at YES Prep North Forest Secondary School is in custody following investigators finding a gun on campus early Friday morning, according to officials.

According to the school, a person overheard the 14-year-old student talking about having a gun on campus at 8:30 a.m.

Soon after, it was reported, and the school immediately went into lockdown.

When investigators arrived, the gun was found in the student's backpack.

Houston police would not disclose if the gun was loaded.

"It sucks being in this position where our kids need to be safe at school. We don't even feel our kids are safe at school," Rigo Rodriguez, a parent, said. "That's just the way it is. I tell them every morning to call me if there's a problem."

Just two days before, a weapon was recovered from a student at Sam Houston High School.

