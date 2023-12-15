Fort Bend ISD names lone finalist for superintendent days after previous super's ouster

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Days after former Fort Bend ISD superintendent Christie Whitbeck says she was ousted from her position by other members of the board, the district has named her replacement.

Fort Bend ISD announced Friday that its board of trustees selected Dr. Marc Smith as the lone finalist for superintendent.

The move marks a return to the district for Smith, who served there for six years as an executive principal and assistant superintendent, according to a statement from board president Judy Dae.

"The opportunity to return to Fort Bend ISD feels like a homecoming. I am honored to rejoin the district and community as your superintendent and look forward to reconnecting with the people and traditions that have always inspired me," Smith said.

Currently, Smith is the superintendent of Duncanville ISD, which serves portions of Dallas. It has more than 12,800 students, according to its website.

In Fort Bend ISD, Smith will take over a district that's roughly six times larger. FBISD is the sixth largest district in Texas with more than 80,000 students.

Still, his selection did not come without question.

As ABC13's Nick Natario, who was at the district's meeting when Smith's hiring as superintendent was announced, noted, board member Kristen Malone asked how many people were interviewed, but Dae declined to answer.

Malone took issue with what she called a lack of transparency in the process.

The announcement comes on the heels of former FBISD superintendent Christie Whitbeck's sudden retirement.

She told ABC13 earlier this week that she would be given an ultimatum: retire or be fired.

"The facts are my contract was renewed until December 2026 and a 2% raise was given to me in July," Whitbeck told ABC13's Brooke Taylor. "I was not on any kind of a growth plan or any kind of plan for improvement. I received no memos, nothing of that nature. I still, to this day, have not met with my board of trustees to fully understand exactly why all this is happening."

Whitbeck also claimed there was no cause for her termination.

As for when Smith's tenure begins, Texas law requires school districts to wait 21 days before an official contract is offered. He's expected to sign his contract on Jan. 8, 2024.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.