Fort Bend ISD's outgoing superintendent says she was forced by board to retire or be fired

Fort Bend ISD's superintendent is speaking for the first time since announcing her retirement, telling ABC13 she was forced out by the board president, who gave her an ultimatum.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Christie Whitbeck addressed questions surrounding her sudden retirement and said she was given an ultimatum that she would be fired if she didn't retire.

"The facts are my contract was renewed until December 2026 and a 2% raise was given to me in July," Whitbeck said. "I was not on any kind of a growth plan or any kind of plan for improvement. I received no memos, nothing of that nature. I still, to this day, have not met with my board of trustees to fully understand exactly why all this is happening."

In November, after the tax rate election, Whitbeck said she was approached by Board President Judy Dae, who gave her an ultimatum.

"Nineteen hours after a successful VATRE election (Voter Approval Tax Rate Election) that's going to pay our people more and bring in security, why I would have the board president meet with me and tell me, 'You can opt for a voluntary retirement agreement, or we are going to pursue termination,'" Whitbeck said.

According to Whitbeck, she asked the board president why they wanted to terminate her.

"There really is no cause of termination, but there is a piece in my contract that pretty much, basically, makes a superintendent somewhat at will," Whitbeck said. "It says at any time, the board can end the relationship if there is a rapport issue. Now, it doesn't define rapport. When I think of rapport, I think we are working together, and in my mind, I am working well with them. But there is no definition. So, because of that, I can fight it, but I also know I signed the contract, so there is my dilemma over the last couple of weeks. What do I do, and what is the best thing to do?"

On Monday night, dozens of community members packed into the Fort Bend ISD board meeting, where the public was allowed to comment on the issues. Most spoke in support of the superintendent, vouching for her character, including many teachers within the district and Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman.

During last week's board meeting, Board Member Sonya Jones shocked everyone when she said the superintendent would never work in education again if the public knew what was revealed in closed session. The board has not said anything to back that up, leaving the public in the dark.

"I have never done anything illegal, immoral, or improper, ever," Whitbeck said. "I have not violated a district policy, any kind of directive from the board."

Whitbeck said she has officially signed the separation agreement, which is for nearly half a million dollars that taxpayers are now on the hook for, along with the salary of the interim superintendent.

ABC13 has reached out for a copy of that separation agreement, but the district claimed they have not received a copy yet. ABC13 also reached out to the attorney of the board of trustees, Jonathon Brush with Rogers, Morris, & Grover. He did not respond to our emails or calls.

ABC13's Brooke Taylor asked him during the board meeting if he plans to respond and give us a copy and he walked away and said he could not release documents for the district.

President Judy Dae previously released a statement about the allegations, which said she was unable to comment on personnel matters of district employees. ABC13 has reached back out after Whitbeck's comments.

Whitbeck will remain with the district as the Superintendent Emeritus until June 2024, to help with the transition.

