Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office motorcycle deputy thrown into ditch during crash

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcycle deputy with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office was taken to the hospital as a precaution after he was injured while working a different crash on Monday morning.

SkyEye was over the crash on FM 521 near Shadow Creek Parkway, where helicopter reporter Tammy Rose saw a motorcycle that was badly damaged.

The deputy was responding to a major accident that had shut down the southbound lanes of FM 521.

Meanwhile, a long line of cars was heading northbound, and the deputy was traveling in that same direction. As he was going north, a woman in small SUV made a U-turn and ran into him on his motorcycle.

The impact threw the deputy into a ditch.

Despite the crash, the deputy was responsive and walking under his own power, but taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The woman in the SUV had a broken arm and was also taken to the hospital.

The southbound lanes of FM 521 remain closed, but the northbound side is open.

Still, you'll want to avoid the area if you can as backups build and traffic is rerouted near Shadow Creek Parkway.

The deputy, whose name was not publicly released, has at least 10 years of service with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

