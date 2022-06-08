speeding

FBCSO partners with TxDOT in 'Operation Slowdown' to put halt on speeding drivers

2021 was the second deadliest year on Texas roadways

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to enforce speed limits as part of "Operation Slowdown."

The safety operation, which is underway now through June 21, will be putting brakes on speeding drivers to stem the growing number of fatalities in Fort Bend County, according to a release.

Deputies say they will be stepping up enforcement on Fort Bend roadways to remind people that driving too fast can be dangerous and to follow posted speed limits.

TxDOT reported that speeding causes one of every three traffic deaths in Texas, and in 2021, speeding was the leading cause of over 163,000 traffic crashes, resulting in 1,500 deaths. That year saw a 16% increase in speed-related crashes on Texas roadways.

This year, to date, the FBCSO reported 74 speed-related traffic collisions.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan says the public safety campaign is not about his deputies writing citations, but about reducing preventable crashes that can seriously injure drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. He says it is up to everyone to make the roads safer.

"Let's face it. Sometimes we all get in a hurry trying to reach our destination. But ask yourself, 'Is it worth risking your life or someone else's life?'" said Fagan. "It's just not worth the risk."

FBCSO provided the following safe driving tips:
  • Watch for signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead.
  • Adjust your speed to road conditions when there is bad weather or you're driving through a work zone.
  • Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy.
  • Give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
