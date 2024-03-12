2 Lamar CISD teachers died in apparent murder-suicide inside Richmond-area home, officials say

According to neighbors, the couple was believed to have been missing for several days before they were found dead.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A murder-suicide investigation is underway after two Lamar CISD teachers were found dead inside a home in the Richmond area on Monday evening.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said a man and his wife, both 34 years old, were found dead inside a home in the 23300 block of Darst Field Trail during a welfare check.

The couple has been identified by the sheriff's office as Alba Marina Garcia and Gene Mark Hudgson Sjogreen Jr. The sheriff's office listed her as the victim and him as the suspect.

Neighbors said they learned from the couple's family members on Monday afternoon that they believed the two were missing after not speaking with them for several days.

Shortly after, Chris Martinez, who lives across the street, said he found out that their bodies were found inside their home.

"That's unsettling," Martinez said. "It certainly is, and you just never know what's going on behind closed doors."

Neighbors who have lived next to the couple for almost five years are shaken by what happened despite not knowing them well.

"They were very private," Martinez said. "We'd see them come and go to work each day, but they'd open the garage, and they were in the car. They would leave and come home and close the garage door before exiting the car."

Garcia was a Long Elementary fourth-grade teacher in Lamar CISD, and Hudgson Sjogreen Jr. taught third grade at Taylor Ray Elementary.

"We mourn the loss of not just colleagues but friends and educators who have touched the lives of many within our district. During this time of grief, our prayers and deepest sympathies are with their families, friends, students, and all who knew them," Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens said in an email sent to parents. "We are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of coming together as a community to support one another in times of grief."

According to Taylor Ray Elementary's Facebook, Hudgson-Sjogreen was named teacher of the year for the 2022-2023 school year. Garcia was named staff member of the month for January, according to Long Elementary's Facebook.

Since Lamar CISD campuses are currently closed for spring break, anyone needing support can call 832-223-HOPE(4673). Staff can also contact EAP at 1-800-475-3327.

LCISD said there will also be staff at the Long and Ray campuses to offer counseling and support when classes resume on Monday.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

