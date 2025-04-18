Woman hospitalized and 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman were found dead, and another woman is in the hospital after an apparent murder suicide in Pasadena.

The Pasadena Police Department said the shooting happened at a home along Sandlehurst Drive near Fairmont Parkway around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers said they found the bodies of a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Another woman, who was shot in the head and shoulder, was rushed to the hospital.

Police believe the man shot the two women before turning the gun on himself. Investigators are still trying to determine if or how the three knew each other.

