HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Ronnie Killen's highly anticipated Mexican restaurant now open in Pearland

EMBED </>More Videos

TMX brings together two distinct styles of cuisine: Tex-Mex and more traditional Mexican cuisine that Killen became interested in during travels to Mexico.

Eric Sandler for CultureMap
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Killen's TMX, chef Ronnie Killen's eagerly anticipated Mexican restaurant, held a two-day soft opening over the weekend of Dec. 29-30. The chef invited a small group of media members in for a first taste Saturday night.

As Killen told CultureMap back in October, Killen's TMX brings together two distinct styles of cuisine: the Tex-Mex items that first appeared on the dinner menu at Killen's Barbecue and the more traditional Mexican cuisine that the chef became interested in during travels to Mexico. At TMX, diners may opt for queso, enchiladas, and/or tamales loaded up with barbecue brisket, but they can also choose for delicate ceviches, a tuna tostada, or smoked scallops in green mole.

Most critically, Killen, working with director of operations Graham Laborde and Killen's STQ executive chef Teddy Lopez, found a way to give some of his signature items a TMX twist. For example, creamed corn comes in empanada form. Beef ribs, a favorite at both the barbecue restaurant and STQ, get a barbacoa-style treatment with a slightly spicy adobo topping. Instead of STQ's pork belly with cherry habanero barbecue sauce, TMX serves the fatty meat with a little bit of skin on that's smoked and then fried, chicharrones style; the result is juicy meat with a crispy, crunchy bit on top.

Read more on Houston CultureMap
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmexicanrestauranttexas newsHouston CultureMapnew businessPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Hotel deals for New Year's Eve in Houston
Houston native unleashes thrilling Netflix true crime series
Houston's most popular dog names in 2018 hit a home run
Downtown Houston's newest attraction takes viewers on a ride
More Houston CultureMap
FOOD & DRINK
How to celebrate National Bacon Day
Houston bakery debuts new low-calorie cupcake
Cane Rosso location in Montrose selling all of its alcohol
Get to know the freshest new businesses to launch in Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Search for clues after 7-year-old shot while leaving Walmart
2 killed when truck strikes golf cart near Hockley
Mom says daughter's killing near Walmart random and intentional
Rescuers give child CPR after 3 trapped in crashed car
Minimum wage rising in 20 states and numerous cities
Foreign cyberattack disrupts newspaper distribution
Texans chances at winning Super Bowl better than Cowboys
Contractor playing on cancer victim's emotions, daughter says
Show More
Shooting robbed family of 'loving, caring' little girl, father says
Houston area children injured or killed by gun violence in 2018
New Harris County judge promises transparency
Officer undergoes 5th surgery for burns after fiery crash
What the Texans should do to beat Andrew Luck and the Colts
More News