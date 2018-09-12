FOOD & DRINK

Chef Ronnie Killen opening new Tex-Mex restaurant in Pearland

EMBED </>More Videos

Chef Ronnie Killen is excited to announce his new Tex-Mex restaurant concept in Pearland. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The rumors are true: Chef Ronnie Killen is about to open his first Tex-Mex restaurant in Pearland.

An announcement from the celebrated chef put the whispering to rest on Wednesday as Killen revealed his new concept will open at Silverlake Plaza in November.

Killens TMX will feature wood-burning grills and a menu of some inspired favorites, from Killen's beloved smoked chicken and brisket enchiladas to other familiar Tex-Mex entrees, like wagyu beef fajitas, tacos, nachos, quesadillas and queso.

Let's Eat: Ronnie Killen's famous brisket
EMBED More News Videos

Now HERE's how you do a brisket.



Killen said the restaurant gives him a chance to showcase a variety of homemade moles, salsas and tortillas, as well.

Seafood will also be included on the menu, taking notes from the Cabo San Lucas resort in Mexico where Killen recently sharpened his skills in preparation for the restaurant's opening.

"I have my vision of what I want it to be and am very excited to see what we can do," says Killen. "Killen's TMX is definitely going to be different than any other Tex-Mex restaurant."

Killen says the restaurant has been 10 years in the making, and it can't come soon enough.

The restaurant will be located at 9330 W. Broadway, in Pearland.

WATCH: Want a great bone-in rib eye? Chef Cervantez of Killen's says "it's all about the rub"
EMBED More News Videos

Chef Joe Cervantez of Pearland's Killen's steak house prepares a beautiful bone-in rib eye.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmexicanrestaurantnew businesstexas newsPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Two Houston spots rank among top 50 barbecue joints
Taco Bell voted as the 'Best Mexican Restaurant of 2018'
Treacherous Leches cake shop opens in downtown Houston
Are those foodie photos on social media ruining your diet?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman who had baby lied about finding newborn in wooded area
Tropical rains head for Texas, Florence threatens East Coast
SEX ABUSE SCANDAL: Conroe priest accused of molesting teens
Girl stabbed romantic rival to death in classroom, police say
Officials identify mystery woman found dead in recycling bin
11 kids, 5 adults hospitalized after gas release near schools
Former teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Street flooding possible as afternoon storms return to Houston
Show More
Millions brace for impact as Hurricane Florence blows ashore
Driver grazed by bullet chases suspect down Gulf Freeway
'Don't play games with it': Florence takes aim at Southeast
Galveston County bracing for heavy rain coming to area
Highway 290 construction postponed due to inclement weather
More News