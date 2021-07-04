Fireworks blamed for house fire in Highlands

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Inwood Lane.
Multiple departments responded to the home to assist Highlands Fire Department crews as they worked to extinguish the fire.
The home ignited after fireworks were improperly disposed in a plastic trash can, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.
While no people were injured, a family dog died in the fire.
The home was destroyed by the blaze.
Crews from Crosby, Channelview and Sheldon provided mutual aid.
