What you need to know before shooting fireworks in Harris County on July 4

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Independence Day is around the corner, and the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is encouraging those participating in fireworks to understand and practice safety.

"A professional public fireworks display is a great way to celebrate and enjoy fireworks with your family and friends; it is also the safest," Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen said in a news release. "If you choose to celebrate Independence Day with consumer fireworks, please read the cautionary labels and dispose of your fireworks properly."

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office provided the following tips to ensure a safe holiday celebration:

  • Ensure fireworks are legal in your community
  • Read and follow directions and warning labels on fireworks packaging
  • Do not allow children to play with or ignite fireworks
  • Light one firework at a time
  • Do not point fireworks at homes, building or people
  • Do not consume alcohol or drugs while shooting fireworks
  • Have a water source nearby for emergencies and to soak used fireworks before disposing of them in the trash
  • Be considerate of neighbors when it comes to noise and trash left behind


Consumer fireworks can be sold from June 24 until midnight July 4, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

