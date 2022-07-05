4th of July fireworks blamed for fire that damaged Spring home

The Spring Fire Department tweeted photos of the damage at one home in the Fox Hollow subdivision. Heavy damage could be seen throughout the home.
It’s been a very busy evening for Spring Firefighters. In addition to many grass fire calls throughout our community, fireworks struck the siding on a chimney sparking an attic fire in the Fox Hollow subdivision.— Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) July 5, 2022
H/T to District Chief Jimmy Stewart#fireworksfire #springtx pic.twitter.com/Nd49sKgH6W
Officials said fireworks struck the siding on the chimney, sparking an attic fire.
The fire department said the homeowner, her sister and pets all got out safely.
The homeowner was not involved with the fireworks that struck her house, and they were instead set off by neighbors in the subdivision, officials said.
Firefighters also responded to many grass fires throughout the community due to the drought, according to the tweet.
