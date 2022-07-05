fireworks

4th of July fireworks blamed for fire that damaged Spring home

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters were busy in the Spring area on the Fourth of July after responding to several fireworks-related fires.

The Spring Fire Department tweeted photos of the damage at one home in the Fox Hollow subdivision. Heavy damage could be seen throughout the home.



Officials said fireworks struck the siding on the chimney, sparking an attic fire.

The fire department said the homeowner, her sister and pets all got out safely.

The homeowner was not involved with the fireworks that struck her house, and they were instead set off by neighbors in the subdivision, officials said.

Firefighters also responded to many grass fires throughout the community due to the drought, according to the tweet.

Officials caution that if you set off fireworks at home, to not drink alcohol, keep fireworks away from children, and keep them outside your home in a fire safe container after they are used.

