Fireball over Texas sends bright light across sky from Houston to outside of Austin and more

Fireball shoots across Texas sky, stunning everyone, including ABC13 anchors

It wasn't a bird, a plane or even Superman, though at this point, so many crazy things have happened in the world, it might just be plausible that Clark Kent was zipping through the sky Sunday night.

No, instead, viewers reported seeing a bright light across Texas, including in Magnolia.

Before you start thinking aliens and UFOs, ABC13 meteorologist Kevin Roth had a more plausible explanation.

"What we can say officially is it's a fireball, and when you see it flare up like that, that is what is considered a fireball," Kevin said during Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. on Monday. "It is a meteor if it never hit the ground. If it hits the ground, it is a meteorite. We don't know if it hit the ground or not so we don't know if it's a meteor or meteorite. Either way, we can say it's definitely a fireball."

Kevin says that even people in northwest Louisiana saw it, but one thing we know for sure, that it was spotted streaking across Houston.

ABC13 anchor Mayra Moreno tweeted at about 10:30 p.m., "Holy cow at 10:22... saw the most amazing shooting star or meteorite.... I'm still in shock.... never seen anything like it."



Mayra went on to describe what it looked like, a red orange, and the replies following, with some saying they saw it in Katy, northwest Harris County, and further away, outside of Austin and San Antonio.



Kevin says that you never know when it's going to happen, and it's often so fast, there's not enough time to capture it on video.

Clearly, the people who shared their videos have great timing!

FROM 2021: Bright and fast fireball spotted over Houston area and beyond
Did you see it? Reports have come in about a fireball! If you missed it, hit play to see what it looked like.



Did you see it? Doorbell video captures meteor falling from the sky in Cypress
It was a celestial sight causing a sonic boom on social media.

