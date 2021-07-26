meteor

Bright and fast fireball spotted over Houston area and beyond

EMBED <>More Videos

Did you see it? Texans spot fireball across night sky

The stars at night are big and bright deep in the heart of Texas, but apparently so are the fireballs!

On Sunday night, some Texans reported seeing something bright with a green tail streaking across the sky, and it looks like it was a fireball.

So far, there have been at least 149 reports of a fireball seen in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Missouri, according to a page dedicated to the sighting on the American Meteor Society website.

ABC13 received a call to the newsroom. A check of Twitter shows that some people described hearing an explosion.

ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog asked viewers on Facebook what they saw.

Amid more than 1,000 comments, there were reports from Austin to Katy, Briar Forest and Dairy Ashford, to Liberty, Texas.

"A lady sitting behind us on our flight to Dallas saw something, and I heard her saying to her husband, 'Did you see that? It was like a ball of fire?'" one person said.



You can report a fireball on the AMS website complete with details and adding photos and videos, if you have it.

But the AMS wants you to keep a few things in mind.

  • Don't report a sighting that lasted more than 30 seconds. The vast majority of fireballs are only visible for a few seconds. If it wasn't a fireball, it may have been a contrail, which is different.
  • Also, don't report recurring events. AMS says seeing a fireball is extremely rare and often a once in a lifetime event.
  • Don't report slow blinking objects or lights crossing the sky. A fireball looks like a big shooting star.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencetexastexas newscaught on videometeorcaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METEOR
How to see next meteor shower, full moon, more
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower tonight
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
'Best' meteor showers of 2021 to light up night sky
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News