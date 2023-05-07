Wastewater storage capacity exceeded after Deer Park Shell facility fire reignites, company says

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- As the City of Deer Park enters day three of a facility fire saga, officials have maintained there is no threat to the community, saying no harmful chemicals have been detected since the initial fire on Friday.

According to city officials, the remaining product reignited Saturday afternoon as crews remained active to monitor for "hotspots" after the initial fire had been extinguished. Officials said all employees and contractors had been accounted for, with no injuries reported.

On Sunday, Shell announced wastewater storage capacity has been exceeded, and runoff water is being directed to the Houston Ship Channel as part of a controlled discharge.

Shell said in its fifth release that, as a precaution, a boom has been deployed to prevent any product from entering the channel. The company also noted that water is being added to nearby retention ponds. Firefighters plan to use that water to keep equipment cool for up to 36 hours.

Houston Transtar Cameras, positioned along 225 outside the Beltway, show flames and smoke have died down.

Air monitoring is ongoing, and no harmful levels of chemicals have been detected in neighboring communities, city officials said, adding that there is no danger to residents who might notice black smoke, flaring, and a potential for increased noise from the facility.

Timeline

The fire first broke out in the olefins unit of a Shell plant at about 3 p.m. near the 5600 block of State Highway 225 on Friday. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office believed it was the result of a leak, but the cause is still under investigation.

The company initially stated oil and gasoline ignited and sparked the fire.

No shelter-in-place was issued by city and school officials despite an emergency response to Friday's fire. Authorities said an order was not placed due to the wind blowing away from the city.

Although, residents who spoke with Eyewitness News weren't convinced. "It looks like a bunch of chemicals being released into the air, and it doesn't look safe at all," one neighbor told ABC13 in a previous report.

The company said all workers on site were accounted for, including nine contractors who were evaluated at a hospital and later released.

On Saturday morning, lighter plumes of smoke could be seen for miles from the Shell Deer Park facility.

At 9:47 a.m., the City of Deer Park took to Twitter, saying the fire had been extinguished. Officials noted that crews were still monitoring the area for hot spots that could reignite.

City officials said the remaining product reignited at about 3:14 p.m., and all employees and contractors have been accounted for with no injuries reported.

On Sunday, air monitoring continues, and Shell has maintained there is no threat to the community, saying no harmful chemicals have been detected since the initial fire on Friday.

"Air monitoring is ongoing and has not detected any harmful levels of chemicals affecting neighboring communities. There is no danger to the nearby community. However, residents and neighbors may notice black smoke, flaring, and increased noise from the facility," the company said, in part, of a statement. "Our immediate priorities remain the safety of people and the environment."

At about 8 a.m., Shell announced wastewater storage capacity had been exceeded, and runoff water is being directed to the channel as part of a controlled discharge.

