Heavy smoke seen in Deer Park after 'explosion' reported at Shell facility, officials say

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are responding to a large fire at an industrial plant reported in the Deer Park area Friday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that preliminary information suggests some type of "explosion" took place at the plant.

Galena Park officials confirmed the fire was at the Shell facility at 5900 State Highway 225, which is on the same property as PEMEX. Heavy smoke could be seen from miles away as SkyEye flew over the plant.

Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton told ABC13 over the phone that this was an oil and gas fire from a leak, and that what is burning is "burnt carbon," which he says is safe for the community.

Authorities are still investigating and have not reported any injuries.

Deer Park ISD and city officials said there is no shelter in place due to the wind blowing away from the city, adding that air monitoring is being conducted in the area.

The district said the incident has not affected school dismissal for its students.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and multiple fire department agencies, including those from Deer Park, Houston, Harris County, and PEMEX, are responding to the fire.

A Shell representative reported that there is no threat to the community.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia added that all of the employees at the facility have been accounted for and issued the following statement:

"My office has been in touch with the Office of Emergency Management, and we have also personally spoken with the plant manager at the facility that has been burning. In addition, the Fire Marshal and Harris County Pollution Control are on site, and we've been assured that the situation is under control. All employees at the facility have been accounted for. We urge people to avoid the area to make room for emergency response. There is no shelter-in-place currently in effect.



Our CAMP (Community Air Monitoring Program) dashboard is operational, and we expect air quality data to start rolling in shortly. Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC) will provide additional guidance on air quality as needed. As we learn more, we will be sure to share those updates.



We don't know the cause of the fire, but a Harris County Fire Marshal investigation will begin as soon as the fire is out. Pollution Control will also remain in the area to continue air monitoring in the days ahead."

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.