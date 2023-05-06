Air monitoring continues Saturday after Deer Park Shell facility fire extinguished

Air is being monitored near the Shell Deer Park facility on Saturday after a large fire broke out along State Highway 225 on Friday.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Heavy plumes of smoke could be seen for miles from the Shell Deer Park facility Saturday morning after a fire broke out on Friday.

No shelter-in-place was issued by city and school officials despite an emergency response. Authorities said an order was not placed due to the wind blowing away from the city.

Authorities said air monitoring is being conducted in the area. Shell maintains there is no threat to the community, and no harmful chemicals were detected.

Shell said in an update that "current response activities may result in flaring or loud noises, and they will do their best to limit the duration."

The fire first broke out in the olefins unit of a Shell plant at about 3 p.m. near the 5600 block of State Highway 225 on Friday. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office believes it's the result of a leak, but the cause is still under investigation.

The company initially stated oil and gasoline ignited and sparked the fire. In an update on Saturday, the company says "the cause of the fire will be the subject of a future investigation."

They have not provided a representative to go on-camera with ABC13 to provide further answers about the incident.

"This type of event, you can easily have a leak of product and you can easily find an ignition source. Tools could be used to cause spark if they have tools they're supposed to use that don't cause that. But it's going to be part of the investigation as we look to find what the sequence of events was prior to the fire that was initially described," Capt. James Singleton said.

The company said all workers on site were accounted for, including nine contractors who were evaluated at a hospital and later released.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said most of them got checked out as a precautionary measure, but the father of one of the workers told ABC13 that his son had burns from hot oil.

"The doctor says he's doing well. He's doing good, but I have seen a lot of the arms, the face, all red. Red burns on his body. His face is red hot. His arms - everything, because the oil and the steam splashed everywhere in his body," Pablo Jasso, one of the worker's fathers, told Eyewitness News.

ABC13 spoke to a neighbor on the phone who lives three miles from the facility. She said she could feel rumblings in her window at about 4 a.m., presumably from the flare stacks at this plant.

One community member told ABC13 yesterday that these types of chemical plant fires are nothing new to the area.

Eyewitness News asked the Vice President of Energy and Innovation at the University of Houston, Dr. Ramanan Krishnamoorti, what residents in Deer Park should do when it comes to these types of incidents.

"One is if I bought an air-conditioned house or an apartment or a place where I can live, I would stay in place just because I don't want to be exposed to those hydrocarbons ... that incomplete, combusted hydrocarbons ... and the sun. And so I would stay in place. The second thing I would do is if I'm going to be on the road, I would find ways to avoid that neighborhood where the fire is," Krishnamoorti said.

