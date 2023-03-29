Final Four-bound Miami star Nijel Pack already has a fan in town: his Houstonian sister

The 2022-23 Houston Cougars gave the school its fourth straight Sweet Sixteen berth, which gives them bragging rights they share with just one other team still alive in the field.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When the University of Miami men's basketball team eliminated Houston and Texas from the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, it did not mean the city's Final Four would be without a Lone Star State connection.

Anjelica Pack, sister of Miami star guard Nijel Pack, is a Houstonian who has called Texas home for over a decade.

"It's super crazy," Anjelica admitted to ABC13 on Wednesday. "The Final Four takes place in a whole bunch of different places, so to have it in Houston - it's amazing. This is the craziest thing to ever happen to me."

Anjelica admits she lacks athletic ability, so she's wowed by watching her brother on the court, who was voted Most Outstanding Player of the Midwest Regional. Anjelica says she really began getting excited about her brother's Hurricanes making the Final Four after the team advanced to the Sweet 16.

"You're hopeful," Pack admitted. "You're hopeful throughout the ACC Tournament - and as the games get closer, it starts to become more real."

Miami's road to Houston included victories versus the University of Houston and the University of Texas. Anjelica admits several friends and coworkers did not take too kindly to her brother's team eliminating their favorite squad.

"I've gotten tons of flack," Anjelica shared. "Tons of texts messages. I'm sorry - this is the bracket we got. I try to joke and soften it for them. I'm happy. I want to go to the Final Four. It's in Houston!"

Nijel and Miami will face UConn Saturday at NRG Stadium in front of more than 70,000 people. That building will not be the only place in Houston filled with folks this weekend.

"The house is going to be a little crowded," Anjelica said, laughing when asked how many family members and friends she'll be hosting during the Final Four.

