Root on the Coogs! Free watch parties for UH students and the public

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We all want to get to the Final Four, but before that can happen, the city gets to cheer on the University of Houston Cougars Friday night as they take on the University of Miami in the Sweet 16.

The Coogs are inching their way closer to the Final Four, but they have two more games before they can return to Houston.

The team is waking up in Kansas City Friday morning, as they will have most of the day to mentally and physically prepare before tipoff at 6:15 p.m.

Those watching the game on their TV will see some red and white in the stands because some lucky students are along for the ride.

ABC13 cameras were at the UH campus Tuesday as several Coogs packed up their bags to go root on the team. Students were able to purchase a travel package that included transportation, food, and hotel.

"I am really lucky to have this. So we drive out there and stay for the night because Kansas City is a little bit further," Andrew Gutierrez said.

For those staying in town to root on the Coogs, you have some options.

For UH students in town, there will be a big screen set up at Frontier Fiesta at TDECU Stadium.

For all others cheering them on, there will be another free watch party at Avenida Houston starting at 4:45 p.m.

