No. 2 Texas looks to play in Houston for Final Four in Sunday's showdown against Miami

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The No. 5 Texas Longhorns face the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns are 12-6 against Big 12 opponents and 17-2 in non-conference play. Texas has a 24-8 record against teams above .500.

The Hurricanes are 15-5 in ACC play. Miami (FL) has a 5-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

THE BIG DEAL:

Texas is aiming for its first trip to the Final Four in 20 years, and Miami is seeking the first in school history.

The teams will meet in the Midwest Region final of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Longhorns have rallied around interim coach Rodney Terry, who took over in December following Chris Beard's suspension and later firing.

The Big 12 tourney champs are without star big man Dylan Disu, who is dealing with a foot injury.

The Hurricanes have ridden red-hot Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong to a second straight Elite Eight. They eliminated No. 1 seed Houston in the Sweet 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES:

Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.