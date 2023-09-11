Investigation initiated after fetus reportedly found in pipe in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a fetus was found in a pipe in north Harris County Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office told Eyewitness News deputies responded to a dead-on-arrival call at about 9 a.m.

Deputies said they arrived at the 22700 block of Imperial Valley Drive, where it appeared a fetus was in a pipe.

Authorities are at the scene, continuing to investigate. The sheriff's office didn't release further details to ABC13.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.