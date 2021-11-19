Fort Bend ISD bus driver suspended after kids tell parents they were left unattended

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend ISD bus driver has been suspended after students at Sienna Crossing Elementary told their parents a disturbing story about a detour.The kids said their driver stopped at a house on the way home."Somewhere along the route, the bus driver stopped, got off the bus, crossed the street, and went to a house ... a random house, knocked on the door, and got into some sort of discussion. It was a heated discussion with somebody there," explained a parent, who didn't want to identify himself because he fears retaliation to his family.The kids said one girl even got off the bus to see what was happening."She crossed the street, which is extremely dangerous," he said. "At some point, (the driver) physically grabbed her arm, and physically put her back on the bus."Parents said the driver even noted the names of the students who were on the bus."She made a verbal threat to the kids for them not to say anything," he said.Fort Bend ISD officials released the following statement regarding the incident:District officials had no further comment when asked about the driver and her qualifications.