Baby dropped at stranger's door in SE Houston has been identified, HPD says

Police say they know the identity of a baby boy who was left near a stranger's home in southeast Houston home on Winthrop Lane on Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least part of the mystery surrounding an infant found outside a family's door in southeast Houston has been solved, according to authorities.

On Thursday, Houston Police Department said a baby boy was discovered at about 6:24 a.m. in front of a home in the 8400 block of Winthrop Lane. The family discovered the child in a car seat outside their front door and called 911.

At the time, police were looking for tips about the boy, who was wearing a white and blue striped shirt and blue pants.

On Friday, police confirmed they know the child's identity, and no longer need tips from the public in that regard.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the baby boy is about 9 months old. They add that he's been released from the hospital in good condition and is currently in foster care.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.