Woman texted man 'your son is outside' after leaving infant in front of SE Houston home: Docs

Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. brought breaking news in a child abandonment case. A woman who may be the tot's mother has been charged.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After an infant was found outside a family's home in southeast Houston, records show a 23-year-old woman believed to be the child's mother has been charged and is wanted.

Police said they are looking for Loretta Norwood. They add that on March 22, she dropped her son off in a car seat outside a home in the 8400 block of Winthrop Lane, apparently a little after midnight.

According to the charging documents, the woman inside the home came outside at about 6 a.m., found the infant and called police.

The complaint states that Norwood sent a text to a man described as possibly the baby's father, saying, "Your son is outside. Tell your mom to get him."

It's unclear if the woman in the home where the baby was found was that of the man's mother.

Norwood is facing a felony charge of abandoning a child. Court records show that she was also on bond for drug possession in Fort Bend County.

The baby boy, who police said is about nine months old, was released from the hospital last week and is now in foster care.

