FBI agents swarm home of accused Katy ISD coach

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI confirmed to ABC13 Eyewitness News they are part of the investigation into Katy ISD coach Bradley Britton.

The 33-year-old married father was arrested at his home on Friday, May 24, the very first day of summer for KISD students.

Britton, who worked as a teacher and girls' basketball coach at Seven Lakes High School, is now charged with possession of child pornography.

Investigators say the FBI received a cyber tip and initiated their Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, calling in their partners with Katy ISD Police and the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.

We're told during their investigation they received a second online tip and moved in with a warrant.

"The whole place was filled up with FBI agents and police," said Kenneth Emieme a neighbor who lives near Britton's home, one mile from Seven Lakes High School.

"I called my kids and told them to be careful, don't go to people's houses, don't talk to people you don't know," Emieme said.

Katy ISD Police arrested Britton during the home search. The FBI confirmed items were seized as part of their investigation.

Police tell ABC13 this case does not involve students, saying the material involved was downloaded off the internet to a personal device.

We're told they have never received a complaint regarding the coach until the FBI notified them, but the charges still raise concerns for parents.

"As a teacher he had access to so many kids, and that makes it even more frightening," said Emieme, whose children attend the high school.

"Once they get to school, we always feel that they will be in safe hands because the teachers are the ones who take control after the parents, so if we find some teachers like that, it is very disturbing for us to know and then we feel it's not very safe," said Kavitha Karri, whose child also attends the high school.

Britton remains locked up, with a bond set at $15,000.

It's unclear if he will face both state and federal charges.

