Katy ISD employee arrested and charged with possession of child pornography: District

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy ISD employee was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on Friday.

The suspected employee has been identified as 33-year-old Bradley Britton.

RELATED: Houston fire captain charged with possession of child pornography
EMBED More News Videos

Ryan William Steckler, 36, is charged with possession of child pornography.



Katy ISD released a statement Friday evening saying:

"Dear Seven Lakes High School Parents, Staff and Community Members,
The purpose of this message is to inform you that the District was made aware today that a Seven Lakes High School employee has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on a personal device.

The investigation was initiated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in which Katy ISD is a member. Katy ISD Police filed the charges after evidence was obtained today.
Providing a safe and secure learning environment is, and will continue to be, our top priority."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
katyarrestchild pornographyteacher arrestedkaty isd
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News