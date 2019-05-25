Katy ISD employee arrested and charged with possession of child pornography: District

The suspected employee has been identified as 33-year-old Bradley Britton.
Katy ISD released a statement Friday evening saying:
"Dear Seven Lakes High School Parents, Staff and Community Members,
The purpose of this message is to inform you that the District was made aware today that a Seven Lakes High School employee has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on a personal device.
The investigation was initiated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in which Katy ISD is a member. Katy ISD Police filed the charges after evidence was obtained today.
Providing a safe and secure learning environment is, and will continue to be, our top priority."