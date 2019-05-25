Katy ISD employee arrested and charged with possession of child pornography: District

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5316291" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ryan William Steckler, 36, is charged with possession of child pornography.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy ISD employee was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on Friday.The suspected employee has been identified as 33-year-old Bradley Britton.released a statement Friday evening saying: