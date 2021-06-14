drowning

41-year-old dad drowns at Galveston beach, police say

By Keith Browning
EMBED <>More Videos

41-year-old dad drowns at Galveston beach, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon after drowning in the Gulf of Mexico, authorities said.

The 41-year-old was reportedly at the beach with his 10-year-old daughter and another family, according to the Galveston County Beach Patrol.

At some point, the group went back to shore to get goggles, leaving the man alone in the surf.

When they returned, the others said they couldn't find him, according to beach patrol.

Moments later, officials said another beachgoer spotted the man's body.

Paramedics reportedly tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

The man's name has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondrowningwaterswimming
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROWNING
Drowning victim found with $45K winning jackpot ticket in pocket
Apartment complex owners cited after 3-year-old drowns in pool
Babysitter says he tried saving 3-year-old boy but was too late
Parents sue HOA after teen with autism drowns in neighborhood pool
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News