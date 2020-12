Fatality Crash: Westheimer @ Stoney Brook. One confirmed. Suspect in custody #hounews #houtraffic CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 18, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is in custody after a fatal crash in west Houston.Houston police say a woman was trying to cross Westheimer near Stoney Brook when she was hit by a car.The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver pulled into a convenience store and contacted police.The female driver is suspected of driving under the influence and will be charged with DUI, police say.