Fatal crash involving a motorcycle shuts down Eastex Fwy at Hopper

@HCSO_VCD is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the southbound/inbound lanes of the Eastex Fwy at Hopper. One person is deceased. Lanes are currently shut down. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/a75Ddmr3dg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 18, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person was killed in a crash in northeast Harris County, officials said.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez warns drivers that the southbound lanes are currently closed on Eastex Fwy at Hopper as they investigate the deadly crash.It is unknown what caused the crash that the Harris County Sheriff's Office said involved a motorcycle.