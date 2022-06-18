Fatal crash involving a motorcycle shuts down Eastex Fwy at Hopper

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez warns drivers that the southbound lanes are currently closed on Eastex Fwy at Hopper as they investigate the deadly crash.
@HCSO_VCD is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the southbound/inbound lanes of the Eastex Fwy at Hopper. One person is deceased. Lanes are currently shut down. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/a75Ddmr3dg— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 18, 2022
It is unknown what caused the crash that the Harris County Sheriff's Office said involved a motorcycle.
This is a developing story.
