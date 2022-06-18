fatal crash

Fatal crash involving a motorcycle shuts down Eastex Fwy at Hopper

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person was killed in a crash in northeast Harris County, officials said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez warns drivers that the southbound lanes are currently closed on Eastex Fwy at Hopper as they investigate the deadly crash.



It is unknown what caused the crash that the Harris County Sheriff's Office said involved a motorcycle.

This is a developing story.

