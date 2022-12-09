1 lane operating after deadly crash on 610 North Loop at North Main, HPD says

For an alternate route, drivers can use the I-10 interstate to get across the main part of Houston as the investigation into the crash continues.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is only one lane operating on the 610 North Loop after a deadly wreck on Friday afternoon, according to police.

HPD said at 2:30 p.m., a one-car crash happened on the westbound lanes at North Main near Yale Street.

According to officials, investigators are on the scene where one person, believed to be the driver, has died.

Live traffic map

