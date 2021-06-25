HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent family of five was hit by two suspects believed to have been in a shootout on Houston's south side late Thursday night.
It happened at about 11:50 p.m. along the South Freeway near Old Spanish Trail.
Police say a black Chevy carrying a husband, wife and their three kids was making a legal left turn when two suspects inside a silver Toyota ran the red light and crashed into the family's vehicle.
The family was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Houston police believe that prior to the crash, the two men in the Toyota were involved in a shootout with another vehicle in front of an Exxon about a block and a half away.
Authorities found a gun inside the Toyota, which had several bullet holes.
Investigators say no one was shot.
The men ran from the scene but were later taken into custody.
Shootout suspects crash into family of 5 after running red light on Houston's south side
CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News