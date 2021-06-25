crash

Shootout suspects crash into family of 5 after running red light on Houston's south side

EMBED <>More Videos

Innocent family of 5 hit by car involved in shootout on Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent family of five was hit by two suspects believed to have been in a shootout on Houston's south side late Thursday night.

It happened at about 11:50 p.m. along the South Freeway near Old Spanish Trail.

Police say a black Chevy carrying a husband, wife and their three kids was making a legal left turn when two suspects inside a silver Toyota ran the red light and crashed into the family's vehicle.

The family was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Houston police believe that prior to the crash, the two men in the Toyota were involved in a shootout with another vehicle in front of an Exxon about a block and a half away.

Authorities found a gun inside the Toyota, which had several bullet holes.

Investigators say no one was shot.

The men ran from the scene but were later taken into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashshootingcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
Family honors 20-year-old killed by drunk driver in NW Harris Co.
Suspected drunk driver slams into car stopped at light, killing 1
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News