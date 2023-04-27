Houston police believe the same two men are behind last month's robbery at a store on Mosley near Hobby Airport.

2 men caught on camera robbing SE Houston store forced employees to get on ground, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two thieves are on the run after forcing convenience store employees and customers to get on the ground before stealing cash from the register, Houston police said.

Police just released surveillance video of the April 13 robbery in the 900 block of Fair Oaks in southeast Houston.

The two men walked into the store, both armed with handguns, and forced customers to get on the ground, video shows.

One of the men went behind the cash register and took all the money before they both took off in a black Ford Explorer, police said.

Officers believe these men are behind last month's robbery at a store on Mosley near Hobby Airport.

One of the suspects is described as a Black man wearing a black Nike hoodie, dark pants, black shoes, and yellow gloves. Police described the other suspect as a Black man wearing a dark jacket, black pants, and white shoes.

If you know any information on their whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.