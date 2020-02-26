Ex-HPD officer tied to deadly raid may have presented false evidence, convicting 69 people

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prosecutors say 69 people may have been convicted on false evidence presented by former HPD Narcotics Officer Gerald Goines, who is also charged in a deadly raid.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday the people are defendants in cases Goines played a substantial role in during the period from 2008 to 2019.

Most of the cases involve delivery of a controlled substance and ranged from a few months in the Harris County Jail to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Goines was the sole witness in all the cases.

The district attorney's office recently asked judges in two 2008 narcotics cases involving Goines to rule that brothers Steven and Otis Mallet were innocent. Otis Mallet was arrested in 2008 in southeast Houston. Goines allegedly said he was working undercover and saw Mallet's brother riding his bike, going to Mallet, and buying drugs. Otis Mallet served two years in state prison. According to prosecutors, Goines made up the whole thing.

The judges sided with the district attorney, calling the cases against the brothers a "fraud."

Goines is one of two HPD officers indicted in a botched narcotics raid at a home on Harding Street that resulted in the deaths of Dennis Tuttle and his wife Rhogena Nicholas last January. Goines has been indicted for felony murder and tampering with a government record.

He's accused of lying to get a search warrant to go inside the couple's home.

CASES LINKED TO GOINES DISMISSED

