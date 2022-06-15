fugitive

Escaped inmates: 3 fugitives who cut through jail ceiling back in custody, police say

Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, Christopher Allen Blevins all captured, authorities say
By Rebekah Riess and Holly Yan, CNN
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. -- The last of three inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail after cutting through the ceiling was taken into custody Tuesday, authorities said, CNN reported.

Lance Justin Stephens was recaptured near San Antonio, Texas, the Barry County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Stephens, along with Matthew Allen Crawford and Christopher Allen Blevins, escaped from the Barry County jail on June 3 by cutting holes in the ceiling and climbing through, authorities said. Barry County is about 660 miles from San Antonio.

SEE ALSO | Corrections officer dead, missing Alabama inmate caught after 10-day manhunt

Crawford was captured Monday in Springfield, Missouri -- about 60 miles northeast of Barry County, according to the US Marshal's Service and the Barry County Sheriff's Office. Blevins was captured five days after the escape near Casper, Wyoming -- more than 800 miles away from the jail, the Barry County Sheriff's Office said.

Jail has plaster ceilings, detective says


Crawford faces theft charges while Blevins faces charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a lawful stop. Stephens faces charges including possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Two of the inmates were in the same jail pod while the third was in an adjacent pod, Barry County Sheriff's Office Detective Doug Henry said.

He said after the trio cut holes in the ceiling and clambered through, they fled the building via a maintenance door. Henry said the building is old and the ceilings are made of plaster, which might have made the trio's escape easier.

RELATED | 'Bright, shining stars': Family of 5 killed in connection with escaped inmate ID'd

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouriwyomingtexasinmatesfugitive arrestcrimefugitivejailescaped prisoner
FUGITIVE
Family of woman killed by ex-husband raise domestic violence awareness
Man accused of killing ex-wife takes his own life as police close in
ICE arrested 10 sex offenders from Houston area in May
Father of Texas yoga instructor accused in cyclist's murder speaks out
TOP STORIES
Fight about going for drinks sparked fatal Tomball shooting, HCSO says
Police respond to Highway 288 after reports of man firing shots
Pedestrian killed on Gulf Fwy after fleeing McDonald's, police say
Man shot in the neck during robbery outside SW Houston apartments
Thicker Saharan haze on the way to Houston
Advocates mark 10th anniversary of DACA with call for solution
Garth Brooks' tour coming to NRG Stadium in August
Show More
HPD arrests man wanted in 9-year-old girl's shooting death
Family of woman killed by ex-husband raise domestic violence awareness
Woman strapped to gurney able to pull out gun during hospital shooting
Pride Houston's security looms large in wake of attempted riot
Pasadena teacher accused of improper relationships with 2 students
More TOP STORIES News