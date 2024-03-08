NASA engineer accused of sexual assault was arrested at Johnson Space Center, agency confirms

Both women told authorities they met the NASA engineer on a dating app and had been on a few dates with him prior to the alleged assaults. He also starred in a video remake of the popular dance "Gangham Style" posted to NASA's Johnson Space Center that went viral in 2013.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As investigators search for more possible victims, NASA revealed an aerospace engineer accused of sexually assaulting two women was arrested while at the workplace.

On Thursday, the agency confirmed to Eyewitness News that 37-year-old Eric Sim was placed in handcuffs at Houston's Johnson Space Center last Friday, Feb. 29.

Despite NASA not referencing the employee's name in a statement, court documents stated Sim was arrested that day.

"NASA's security team cooperated with local law enforcement agencies on Thursday, Feb. 29, when they arrested an employee at Johnson Space Center in Houston," a statement read. "However, it is inappropriate for NASA to comment on ongoing investigations. NASA will take any and all appropriate personnel action based on our own investigation as well as information made available to NASA from local authorities."

Sim's employment status wasn't clear in the statement.

On Tuesday, ABC13 aired a report on Sim, who was charged with two counts of sexual assault and later released on a $500,000 bond.

According to court records, the alleged assaults reportedly happened at his home in 2021, with Sim meeting both victims on a dating app.

One of the women told authorities she believed she was drugged before the assault and woke up with injuries she did not remember sustaining and evidence that sexual intercourse happened. Court records say the woman contracted an STD from the assault.

The other woman said she told Sim she could not participate in sexual activity but that he proceeded to forcefully assault her.

Immediately following Sim's arrest, authorities executed a search warrant on his home.

Sim's attorney, Neal Davis, claimed his client was caught off guard by the arrest, insisting he's not guilty.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said there may be other victims, adding existing social media groups and posts were made by women claiming they were assaulted.