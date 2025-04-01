Montgomery County man sentenced to life in prison for continuously sexually abusing children

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County man convicted of continuously sexually abusing children has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jeffrey Hitchcock, 64, has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children. The jury sentenced Hitchcock to life without parole on March 26.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, victims' families trusted Hitchcock to care for several children who moved into his home in 2005 and remained until 2014.

The district attorney's office said one of the victims courageously confided in a friend, prompting a school report that initiated an investigation.

The first victim gave an emotional account of the physical and sexual abuse that started from 2008 to 2014. The victim also revealed how Hitchcock manipulated her and her siblings into silence.

"We fight for these children as if they were our own. True courage lives in the courtroom, where young survivors, carrying the weight of fear and shame, bravely face their abusers and speak their truth. That is heroism," Assistant District Attorney Jaime Wallace said.

The prosecution revealed during the sentencing that Hitchcock had resigned from his position as high school janitor in 2013 after engaging in inappropriate behavior with a student.

