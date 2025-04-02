Montgomery County deputies arrest man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting woman in 2023

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities want to know if there may be more victims of a sexual assault suspect arrested last week.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released the mugshot of Donald Goss, Jr., who's accused of drugging and then sexually assaulting a woman in 2023.

According to charging documents, a victim told deputies that Goss and some of his friends came to her home in December of that year and they took meth. She said she fell asleep on her bed and woke up with her clothes off.

Records state the victim has a camera in her home and says she saw Goss sexually assault her. She also believes he drugged her.

The victim also told investigators she spoke with other girls who told her that Goss had also drugged and raped them.

Goss was arrested on March 28 on a sex assault charge and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

If you have any information about Goss or believe you may have been a victim, you're asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (281) 297-6565. To provide information anonymously, please contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and reference Case # 25A055127.