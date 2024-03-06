Former NASA engineer charged with sexually assaulting 2 women released on $500K bond, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women are accusing a NASA aerospace engineer of sexually assaulting them in 2021.

Eric Sim, 37, is charged with two counts of sexual assault. He was arrested on Friday and has since been released on a $500,000 bond.

Both women told authorities they met Sim on a dating app and had been on a few dates with him prior to the alleged assaults.

"He presents himself as an educated, nice guy," division chief of the Harris County District Attorney's Office Human Trafficking, Child Exploitation, and Adult Sex Crimes Division, Janna Oswald, said. "He puts on these dating apps that he works at NASA, a reputable job, something that you would think that you'd be able to trust, that you wouldn't be subjected to a crime given his background."

The alleged assaults reportedly happened at his home in 2021.

"Both of the complainants went over to the defendant's home," Oswald said. "They thought it was going to be a date where they cooked dinner. They enjoyed each other's company, and then it took a turn."

One of the women told authorities she believed she was drugged prior to the assault and woke up with injuries she did not remember sustaining and evidence that sexual intercourse happened. Court records say the woman contracted an STD from the assault.

The other woman said she told Sim she could not participate in sexual activity but that he proceeded to forcefully assault her.

Immediately following Sim's arrest, authorities executed a search warrant on his home.

"There were some threats with regard to releasing videos that he may or may not have had, which is the basis for our search warrant," Oswald explained.

She went on to say that a victim indicated that he had a box of "trinkets" or "souvenirs" in his home that appeared to belong to women.

The victim, who alleges that she was drugged, said her necklace was missing the following morning, according to court records.

Oswald believes there are other victims. She said there are groups and posts on social media made by women claiming that they were assaulted.

"When they're not able to come forward to law enforcement and be part of that process, we do find other outlets in which women try to warn other potential victims," Oswald explained.

Sim hired defense attorney Neal Davis immediately following his arrest. Davis said his client was caught off guard by the arrest.

"He's not guilty," Davis said. "He was shocked, surprised, and frankly devastated when this happened. This is not the kind of person he is, and it's not the type of thing he would ever even imagine being charged with."

Sim stars in a video remake of the popular dance "Gangham Style" posted to NASA's Johnson Space Center 11 years ago that went viral.

NASA did not respond to the request for comment on Sim's employment.

