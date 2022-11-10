Public Utility Commission set to release report on power market overhaul

The Public Utility Commission will take a look at three proposals and choose which one they think is best. It's possible the cost of electricity you pay monthly will go up.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Those in charge of the power in Texas will release reports Thursday that could pave the way for massive change involving reliability and the prices you'll pay monthly for electricity.

Inside this report will be three different proposals, according to our partners at the Houston Chronicle. Each report will have a cost estimate, as well as some of the benefits of that particular plan.

The decision of what to do next will fall on the state's Public Utility Commission, which oversees ERCOT, the Texas power grid.

The commission will take a look and choose which one they think is best, and it's possible that the cost of electricity will go up.

A plan should be chosen by the end of the year, before the 2023 legislative session, where they will get to weigh in on their thoughts about the plan.

There are already questions about the fairness of this process because the company chosen to review all three of the plans, E3 Consulting, actually contributed to one of the plans. E3 Consulting says they have checks in place to prevent bias.

It was in February of 2021 that many Texans were left in the dark and in the cold when a freeze knocked out power. Some were even left in those conditions for several days.

