ERCOT says Texas power grid is ready to withstand any extreme storms this winter

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- State leaders say reforms made to the state's electrical grid since the winter storm of 2021 are costing Texans about $1.25 per household, per month.

They said those changes were worth the cost and that there would have been eight days in the last 16 months when the grid would have entered emergency operations if those changes had not occurred.

"We think it's a pretty good deal for Texans," said Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake.

Lake, along with new ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas, met with the media in Austin Thursday to give an update on the grid's reliability.

They said changes like added reserves and new maintenance schedules mean the lights will not go out on Texans during extreme heat or cold weather.

When asked about the upcoming winter months, Vegas and Lake added that the grid can withstand frigid temperatures.

They said winterization requirements were put in place last December, and were in use this past winter for the first time.

They also said ERCOT set up an inspection crew that audited a number of generators across the state to ensure they would work in ice-cold conditions.

When asked if the grid could withstand another freeze like the one in February 2021, Lake responded "absolutely," citing all of the reforms that have been made since then.

Those include winterization, better coordination with natural gas, and those added reserves.

That being said, Vegas and Lake said they know the public is skeptical that's the case, but they assured the public the deadly grid failure of 2021 will not be repeated.

"The key to rebuilding confidence in the electric grid is going to be continued reliable execution of operations. That's our collective focus at ERCOT," said Vegas. "We will focus all of our work and efforts to ensure that consistency continues to be the hallmark of what people can expect from ERCOT's operations."

