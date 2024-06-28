Texas' power grid is ready to handle the hot summer months, ERCOT CEO says

Between renewables, storage, and other energy sources, ERCOT leaders hope Texas power grid concerns may soon be a thing of the past, adding that they're confident it'll hold up this summer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Between hurricanes and heat, Texas' grid leaders said they're prepared for this summer.

ERCOT leaders are 'confident' the grid will hold up this summer

As July approaches, ABC13 met with the head of the state's power grid. We asked how he believes the grid will handle the next few months.

"I am confident that the grid is ready to withstand a hot summer ahead of us," ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas said.

Confidence that comes with more resources. The state added more solar and energy storage since last summer.

According to a recent North American Electric Reliability Corporation report, ERCOT added 4,500 MW in solar and 1,600 MW in battery energy storage since last August.

Here's why August is a bigger concern than July

Renewables are expected to make a big difference next month. However, there could be tighter conditions in August because solar doesn't provide as much power.

"While we still feel like the days are fairly long in August, we start to see them shorten," Vegas explained. "They're already shortening now."

ERCOT said there's a 12% chance of rolling blackouts or a 16% chance of an emergency in August.

"That being said, we're not forecasting to expect any issues or emergencies or blackouts in August. We just want to be very transparent as we run the probabilities as to where the risk points are, and there's a little bit more risk in August than in the earlier parts of the summer," Vegas said.

The state is trying to fix this by adding more storage. This way, before the sun sets, the solar power can be stored and used later. But there's still a long way to go.

"There are traditional issues like supply chain issues," Vegas said. "We're seeing grids all around the world recognizing the value that battery storage can bring. There's demand all over the world for more batteries. So, just being able to keep up with the supply chain."

An active hurricane season is predicted. Here's how ERCOT's preparing

Eyewitness News asked what was being done, knowing this could be a very active hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted this hurricane season to be above average, with as many as 25 named storms.

ABC was told electric providers are working on infrastructure to handle strong winds. ERCOT also runs through scenarios with emergency leaders about what to do if a hurricane heads our way.

"I feel like we're ready this summer and what it's going to bring, and I expect all of the transmission operators and utility companies are ready as well," Vegas explained.

There could be conservation calls this summer. This is when you're asked to use less power.

But you may not have to adjust your thermostat as much as you think. Leaders said if they ask for conservation, you can do your part, and it doesn't have to be by much.

"Every little bit helps," Vegas explained. "We're not asking folks to do something that makes them very uncomfortable, and if they can adjust their thermostat by even a degree or two, that can make a difference. It's really appreciated. When you do that across millions and millions of Texans, the impact is significant."

More energy sources could soon be on the way

Even more power is on the way. State lawmakers created a Texas Energy Fund. It gives companies low-interest loans to create power. So far, the Public Utility Commission said 125 have expressed interest.

They have until next month to apply. However, leaders said the added power could still be a couple of years away.

"You're probably going to be looking at late into 2026 and into 2027 when some of that generation will start to come online, and then you'll see it steadily over the next couple of years after that," Vegas explained.

Between renewables, storage, and other energy sources, ERCOT leaders hope grid concerns may soon be a thing of the past.

"I do believe that we are climbing ourselves out of this risk mode that we've been in over the last few years," Vegas said.

First, the state has to handle what could be an extremely hot summer.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.

