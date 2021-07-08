texas news

New ERCOT report shows what led to Texas energy scare in June

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A new report obtained by 13 Investigates on Wednesday shows at least 220 generators were offline the week in June that ERCOT officials called for Texans to conserve power.

ERCOT, the state's power grid operator, asked for those power conservation efforts each day during the week of June 14, telling Texans there might not be enough power to keep the lights on.

In addition to the 220 generators that were out that week, hundreds more have been offline at some point this year.

While ERCOT told ABC13 that many of those plants were offline for repairs, most simply gave the regulators no clear reason for why they couldn't produce power. When we asked ERCOT officials about the summer, they couldn't say for sure that there would be enough power to get us through the hot season.

The data also shows one power plant went down on February 15, the day the winter storm hit, and it's still not generating power to this day.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
