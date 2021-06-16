conservation

ERCOT continues request for Texans to conserve power

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Texans asked to conserve power yet again

Texans are being asked to conserve power yet again, as the state works to prevent rolling blackouts.

ERCOT, Texas' power grid operator, said Tuesday the reliability of the grid remained strong during the high demand.

Consumers are being asked to conserve energy during the peak hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

"The grid is operating exactly as it was designed and intended. The issuance of conservation notices is a common practice and prevents ERCOT from entering emergency conditions," the grid operator insisted on Tuesday.

The ERCOT website uses a graph to show how much power the state is expected to use -- demonstrated by the green line -- and how much power is available including reserves -- shown with the red line.



You can check the graph in real time at ERCOT.com.

If demand outstrips supply, we could see blackouts.

READ MORE: ERCOT issues power conservation alert amid near-record high temperatures in Texas

EMBED More News Videos

The state's power grid issued a voluntary energy conservation alert as much of Texas flirts with record high temperatures.



ERCOT officials were due to brief state lawmakers on Wednesday about the grid's condition and what's being done to remedy the problem.

Just last week, Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation to improve the power grid, but those improvements will take time.

Officials offered these actions to help reduce electric use:
  • Set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher - every degree of cooling increases your energy use by 6 to 8%.
  • Turn off lights and pool pumps and avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines and dryers.
  • If you don't need something - you're asked to turn it off and unplug it if possible.


SEE ALSO:
Texas Legislature approves bill to ban residential wholesale electricity plans
EMBED More News Videos

While the governor's office got the first key bill in response to February's winter storm, time is running out on a slate of other bills lawmakers are considering.


Tips for using ceiling fans to cool your home this summer
EMBED More News Videos

You can actually comfortably raise your thermostat by about four degrees with proper ceiling fan usage, Consumer Reports found.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustontexasenergytexas politicstexas newspower outagepower plantconservation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSERVATION
If you release balloons in Galveston, you will now be fined
No more balloon releases in Galveston? City considering a ban
New ERCOT report shows what led to Texas energy scare in June
No incentive or clear savings: ERCOT can't define voluntary compliance
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News