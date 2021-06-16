ERCOT continues request for Texans to conserve power

ERCOT, Texas' power grid operator, said Tuesday the reliability of the grid remained strong during the high demand.
Consumers are being asked to conserve energy during the peak hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
"The grid is operating exactly as it was designed and intended. The issuance of conservation notices is a common practice and prevents ERCOT from entering emergency conditions," the grid operator insisted on Tuesday.
The ERCOT website uses a graph to show how much power the state is expected to use -- demonstrated by the green line -- and how much power is available including reserves -- shown with the red line.
You can check the graph in real time at ERCOT.com.
If demand outstrips supply, we could see blackouts.
ERCOT officials were due to brief state lawmakers on Wednesday about the grid's condition and what's being done to remedy the problem.
Just last week, Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation to improve the power grid, but those improvements will take time.
Officials offered these actions to help reduce electric use:
- Set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher - every degree of cooling increases your energy use by 6 to 8%.
- Turn off lights and pool pumps and avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines and dryers.
- If you don't need something - you're asked to turn it off and unplug it if possible.
