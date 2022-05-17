ERCOT to provide update after it said it expects record demand for electricity in Texas this summer

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is forecasting a record for power usage in Texas, and over the weekend, the agency already asked us to conserve.
ERCOT released its summer assessment on Monday, saying that the agency expects a record for electricity demand in the state this summer.
The agency went on to say the state will have enough power to meet that demand from June through September, but it is telling power providers to delay maintenance so the electricity continues to flow.
Over the weekend, ERCOT asked everyone to conserve power in the afternoon hours by setting thermostats to 78 degrees and not using large appliances from 3 p.m. through 8 p.m.
The agency said a half dozen power generators went offline, and that caused concern for the grid. However, ERCOT says the state will still be able to meet demand this summer.
In February of 2021, a winter storm overwhelmed the Texas power grid, leaving millions freezing in the dark. Across the state, 246 people died.
On Tuesday at 2 p.m., ERCOT is going to hold a news conference about how it expects the grid to hold up this summer. ABC13 will stream the press conference live in the video player above.
