ERCOT

ERCOT to provide update after it said it expects record demand for electricity in Texas this summer

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ERCOT expects record demand for electricity in Texas this summer

On Tuesday, the state power grid operator will let us know what we can expect as Texas temperatures rise over the summer.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is forecasting a record for power usage in Texas, and over the weekend, the agency already asked us to conserve.

ERCOT released its summer assessment on Monday, saying that the agency expects a record for electricity demand in the state this summer.

SEE ALSO: Houstonians skeptical of ERCOT's ability to meet demand this summer
EMBED More News Videos

ERCOT's request for Houstonians to keep thermostats at 78 degrees was not met without criticism. Partly due to the company's handling of the 2021 Winter Freeze.



The agency went on to say the state will have enough power to meet that demand from June through September, but it is telling power providers to delay maintenance so the electricity continues to flow.

Over the weekend, ERCOT asked everyone to conserve power in the afternoon hours by setting thermostats to 78 degrees and not using large appliances from 3 p.m. through 8 p.m.

The agency said a half dozen power generators went offline, and that caused concern for the grid. However, ERCOT says the state will still be able to meet demand this summer.

READ MORE: Texans asked to set thermostats to at least 78 degrees during 5-hour peak period Saturday, Sunday

EMBED More News Videos

Texas' electric grid operator is pointing at unseasonably hot weather in issuing the power conservation notice for the second straight weekend.



In February of 2021, a winter storm overwhelmed the Texas power grid, leaving millions freezing in the dark. Across the state, 246 people died.

On Tuesday at 2 p.m., ERCOT is going to hold a news conference about how it expects the grid to hold up this summer. ABC13 will stream the press conference live in the video player above.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Texas power grid under constant Russian cyber threats while also facing peak demand as temps rise
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 learned ERCOT is dealing with potential record power demand ahead of soaring temperatures this weekend, in addition to a persistent threat.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasenergysummertexas newspower outagepower plantheatweatherercot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ERCOT
Houstonians worried about ERCOT's ability to meet demand this summer
6 power generating facilities trip offline as ERCOT urges conservation
ERCOT under constant 'cyber warfare' threats
Record Texas heat could push power grid demand to brink, ERCOT warns
TOP STORIES
High School senior unenrolled while recovering from open heart surgery
Thieves stole $15,000 Rolex from luxury resale shop in Alvin, Texas
LIVE: Highly anticipated public hearing on UFOs
'He didn't deserve this': Boy had repeat head trauma before death
Wildfire smoke brings haze but rain could wash it away this weekend
Texas Attorney General tops runoff ballot
Saharan dust cloud expected to reach Houston this weekend
Show More
NW Houston hospital is a collection site for donated breast milk
Houstonians worried about ERCOT's ability to meet demand this summer
3rd Ward residents fearful after mass shooting in Buffalo, NY
President Biden to meet with families of Buffalo shooting victims
Few get direct help after complaining to Texas' consumer watchdog
More TOP STORIES News