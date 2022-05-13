Texans asked to set thermostats to at least 78 degrees during 5-hour peak period Saturday, Sunday

The nonprofit agency's CEO, Brad Jones, revealed the facilities going offline Friday afternoon resulted in the loss of 2,900 megawatts of power.
RELATED: Record Texas heat could push power grid demand to brink Mother's Day weekend, ERCOT warns
Jones added that with soaring temperatures expected for the second straight weekend, power demand will be pushed to the limit.
"We're asking Texans to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78 degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. through the weekend," Jones said in a statement.
As of late Friday afternoon, all reserve generation resources available are operating, Jones said.
SEE ALSO: Here's how you can check on the Texas grid in real-time