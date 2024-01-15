ERCOT asks Texans to keep conserving electricity Tuesday amid continued freezing weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans are being asked to keep conserving energy until Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to continued freezing temperatures.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, issued a Conservation Appeal and asked residents to hold power specifically between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday if it is safe to do so.

The ABC13 Weather team declared Monday through Wednesday a Weather Alert Day due to the possibility of freezing rain and hard freeze expected for a long duration.

Temperatures are forecasted to be colder Monday evening and into Tuesday morning, ERCOT said.

The agency said if you are experiencing an outage, that it is local in nature and not related to grid reliability.

