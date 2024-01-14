ERCOT orders Texans to conserve electricity ahead of harsh winter weather expected on Monday

When is the Arctic blast coming? Harris County officials urge residents to be prepared as a Winter Weather Advisory begins Sunday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, asks Texas residents to conserve electricity until Monday, Jan. 15.

The agency asks residents to hold power specifically between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. if it is safe to do so.

Due to continued freezing temperatures, very high demand and unseasonably low wind, operating reserves for the Texas power grid are expected to be low Monday morning, Jan. 15, before sunrise. ERCOT is expecting similar conditions on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The ABC13 Weather team has declared Monday through Wednesday a Weather Alert Day due to the possibility of freezing rain and hard freeze expected for a long duration.

ERCOT says it is not experiencing any emergency conditions at this time but will say the agency will remain vigilant and communicate if further emergency operations are necessary.