Court issues critical decision over ERCOT's ability to be sued

By
In a 5-4 vote, the Texas Supreme Court voted it didn't have jurisdiction to decide whether ERCOT can be sued.

ERCOT, the state's power grid manager, claims it cannot be sued because it has "sovereign immunity," a legal principle that protects some governmental agencies from lawsuits because allowing them would disrupt "key government services" when money is spent on litigation.

In the Court's opinion, issued Friday, Justice Jeffrey Boyd wrote that because of some legal wrangling surrounding the cases in front of the court of appeals, the nine justices don't have the legal authority to make a decision on the case.

"However much we may desire to provide answers in these now-moot interlocutory proceedings, the constitution prohibits us from doing so," Boyd wrote.

In a strongly worded dissent, Justice Eva Guzman blasted the courts decision, saying it was a case of immense importance that the Court had a duty to settle, adding the panel had abandoned its constitutional responsibility.

Chief Justice Nathan Hecht also dissented, writing the "Court is simply wrong," adding this decision is a waste of time and resources.

"The parties want to know. The public wants to know. The Court refuses to answer," Hecht said.

This story is breaking. Check back for more updates.

