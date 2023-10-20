ABC13 Game of the Week: Episcopal vs. Kinkaid has more on the line than bragging rights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Episcopal vs. Kinkaid is more than a rivalry game.

Friday night's ABC13 Game of the Week will go a long way to determine who gets a berth into the Southwest Preparatory Conference championship game in two weeks.

"It will be a playoff atmosphere," Kinkaid head coach Nathan Larned said. "We know everyone is talking about it, so we addressed it with the team early in the week."

Kinkaid and Episcopal both control their postseason destiny.

A win and the Falcons will play St. John's for the SPC championship on Nov. 4.

Kinkaid can still play in the championship with a loss and a win with a point differential against St. John's next week.

For Episcopal, the scenarios are clearer: a win by two points or the Knights' season is over.

"Expect the unexpected," Episcopal senior linebacker Ty Blevins said. "You never know what you are going to get from them. It doesn't matter who you are running out on the field. It comes down to who wants to win more. You go into this game expecting the unexpected."

These two teams know each other well, both on and off the field.

"It's fun for our team in the sense they know them personally," Larned said. "They've gone to middle school together, played baseball, lacrosse with all these guys at that school. They (the team) know them better than we do (the coaches) personally."

Coach Larned and Episcopal head coach Steve Leisz are also familiar with each other, coaching against each other for years - even being nominated for Coach of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Houston.

"Nobody needs to do more than they are capable of doing," Leisz said. "You know they (the teams) just need to trust each other. Trust the coaching staff and enjoy the environment."

